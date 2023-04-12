Calvert County To Conduct Controlled Burns

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, advises citizens the Maryland Forest Service will be conducting controlled burns at the following locations:

· Battle Creek Cypress Swamp (2880 Grays Road, Prince Frederick)

· Gatewood Preserve (2880 Grays Road, Prince Frederick)

· Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm (2695 Grays Road, Prince Frederick)

The parks will be closed to the public during the burns. Smoke will be visible in the immediate area of the burns and emergency vehicles and personnel will be stationed along Grays Road. The tentative dates for the controlled burns are April 12 through May 12. The dates for the controlled burns are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Controlled burns help rejuvenate meadow vegetation by removing excessive thatch buildup, invasive plant species, and stimulating germination of native season grasses.

