Calvert County to Host Free Paper Shredding Events

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents and businesses to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents.

The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine:

–Saturday, Oct. 22 at Northern Middle School located at 2954 Chaneyville Road in Owings

–Saturday, Nov. 19 at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown

–Saturday, Dec. 17 at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby

Proof of residency or business location is required. All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes prior to shredding. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable.

Businesses are allowed up to five banker boxes of paper per business (or the equivalent volume of five banker boxes in alternate containers).

There is no limit for residents. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested.

Shredding events are held monthly. For information about other recycling events, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210 or;

visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.