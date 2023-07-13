Calvert County Trio Indicted On Sex Crime Charges Involving Children

Jonathan Francis Huffman, Andrew John Wegner, and Earnest Drew Phillips

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Thursday, June 22, 2023 a Calvert County grand jury handed down indictments against three local men facing a number of sex crime related charges.

Earnest Drew Phillips, 38, of St. Leonard, MD, received a 13-count indictment. These counts included second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, possession of child pornography, and illegal visual surveillance of private property.

Separate from Philip’s case, Jonathan Francis Huffman, 38, of Prince Frederick, MD, received a seven-count indictment. His charges include sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, and a misdemeanor for prurient intent.

A trial date has yet to be set for either man.

The last man charged, Andrew John Wegner, 34, of Prince Frederick, MD, received only a three-count indictment for sexually soliciting a minor and sexual abuse of a minor.

Wegner’s trial is expected to commence in October.

These crimes were discovered thanks to cyber tips sent to the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Feel free to visit their website at https://mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/CriminalInvestigationBureau/CriminalEnforcementDivision/Internet-Crimes-Against-Children-Task-Force.aspx.

Rebecca Cordero from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office has been selected as the prosecutor in these cases.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com