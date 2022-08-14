NORTH BEACH, Md. — On August 12th at 8:06 p.m., crews in northern Calvert County provided mutual aid to Anne Arundel County for a vehicle that had struck a pole in the 900 block of Walnut Avenue.

CH1A arrived and established command, calling for other responding units to block Walnut Avenue due to power lines arcing from the collision.

The driver of the vehicle self-extricated prior to arrival and refused transport.

Crews remained on the scene for 90 minutes until the wires burned through and BGE arrived to take care of the damaged pole and wires, confirming power was off.

The North Beach Volunteer Fire Department reminds citizens that if they encounter arcing power lines to stay clear.

Energized power lines are known to snap and fly as far as 50’ or more.