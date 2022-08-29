Calvert Deputies Honored During Promotion Ceremony

Sheriff Evans, Sgt. Rector, Sgt. Kampf, Sgt. Moran, Cpl. Naughton, Cpl. Shrawder, and Cpl. Kelly

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is pleased to promote six Sheriff’s Deputies to new ranks.

Promoted earlier this month were William Rector (to Sergeant), Ryan Kampf (to Sergeant), Stephen Moran (to Sergeant), Dean Naughton (to Corporal), Luis Kelly (to Corporal), and Robert Shrawder (to Corporal).

Promotions were officially made during a ceremony Monday, August 29th at the Sheriff’s Office.

“These deputies have shown their commitment to serving the citizens of Calvert County,” said Sheriff Evans. “Their promotions are a reflection of a job well done by the individuals honored and it is my pleasure to support them as they take the next septs in their careers.”

Congratulations and thank you for your service!