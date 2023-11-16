PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sheriff Ricky Cox and the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are proud to honor and recognize Cpl. Robert Shrawder, Deputy Brenna Hudson, Cpl. Nikki Gilmore and Deputy Tyler Bowen for their sustained efforts in keeping our community safe from impaired drivers.

Yesterday, Calvert Deputies were among officers statewide who were honored at the 2023 MADD Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony held at the Embassy Suites in Hunt Valley, MD for their hard work in taking drunk drivers off Calvert County roadways.

Your awards are well deserved and we thank you for your continued support of MADD as we work toward a future of no more victims.

Please join us in recognizing and congratulating our honorees. Thank you for making Calvert a safer place for all!