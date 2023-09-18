Calvert Detectives Seeking Identity Of Theft Suspects At Giant Grocery Store

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that occurred Sept. 5, 2023 at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the Giant grocery store located at 10790 Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk.

Video surveillance shows the two subjects pictured below exit the store without paying for three packages of Pampers brand diapers. They were seen leaving the area on foot.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or these suspects is asked to contact DFC Mohler at Andrew.Mohler@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 23-63126.