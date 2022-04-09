PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Healing Hearts is a 4-week program for those who have lost their mothers. The group will be held on Tuesdays starting April 16 and ending May 17 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church (90 Church Street, Prince Frederick). There is a $35 supply fee for the group, but scholarships are available. This program will focus on helping participants make connections with others who share similar experiences, learn coping skills to deal with grief after the loss of one’s mother, learn about healthy grieving, process feelings of grief and loss, and receive additional support surrounding Mother’s Day.

Close to our Hearts is a workshop for pregnancy and child loss. The workshop will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 10:00 – 11:30 am at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House (4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick). There is no cost for this workshop, but pre-registration is required. Participants will have an opportunity to make connections with others who have lost a child, learn coping skills, learn about healthy grieving, process feelings, and receive support around the Mother’s Day and Father’s Day holidays. To learn more, please contact Trish

To learn more about these programs or to register, contact Trish Watson at (410) 535-0892, ext. 2201 or pwatson@calverthospice.org. Register online at: https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs