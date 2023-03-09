Patrick Allan Portzen, Jr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Following a 2-day jury trial in Calvert County Circuit Court, Patrick Allan Portzen, Jr., of Lusby, was convicted of felony firearms possession and related weapons charges.

The jury returned its verdict on March 8, 2023, after 3 hours of deliberation. The jury found Portzen not guilty of 1st and 2nd degree assault.

The verdict stemmed from an incident that occurred on January 21, 2022. Portzen became involved in an argument at the Appeal convenience center. He ultimately brandished a firearm and fired two shots into the air.

Portzen had been previously convicted of a crime of violence and was legally prohibited from possessing the firearm.

Sentencing will be held on May 12, 2023, before Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee. Portzen is facing up to 15 years incarceration.

He is being held at the Calvert County Detention Center, where he has been held since his arrest on January 21, 2022.