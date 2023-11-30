Nam Hong Nguyen

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On November 27, 2023, Nam Hong Nguyen, 40, of Sunderland, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court to 45 years in prison, with 15 years of active time, for attempted rape and sex abuse of a minor child. The sentence was imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

In November of last year, Nguyen entered the bedroom of a family member, armed with a handgun. He took off his clothing and began touching the victim’s legs. The victim awoke and Nguyen crouched down beside the bed.

The victim was able to send text messages to her mother, who came to the bedroom and began knocking on the door. At that point, Nguyen took the gun and fled the house. He stated he was going to kill himself.

The police arrived and took Nguyen into custody without further incident. The gun was recovered.

Nguyen will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and will be on 5 years supervised probation upon release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.