Calvert Man Sentenced To One Year After Sexually Assaulting Wife

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On April 16, 2022, at approximately 2:49 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Wyatt McDowell was dispatched to 3615 Glouster Drive in North Beach for a reported sexual assault.

According to McDowell’s official statement, Edgar Benoy Brown and his wife were both at their neighbor’s house for a social gathering the night prior, and were both consuming alcohol. When they arrived home, Brown’s wife went to bed, until Brown woke her up while he allegedly performed sexual actions without her consent. Brown was also recording the incident with his wife’s cell phone.

Brown’s wife repeatedly told him to stop without success, even allegedly striking Brown in the face multiple times to get him to stop. The woman was eventually able to get away from Brown and ran into the bathroom. The woman stated that Brown attempted to enter the bathroom, however, he was unsuccessful.

Later, a friend of Brown’s wife came to pick her up and took her to the Glouster residence.

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, a Calvert County Deputy was dispatched to a welfare check for a male subject that was observed in the marsh. Law Enforcement and Emergency Medical Services later identified the male subject as Edgar Brown.

Brown advised the Deputy that he was attempting suicide.

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Brown voluntarily arrived at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after Detective McDowell requested to interview him. When told why he was asked to come to the Sheriff’s Office, Brown stated that he had refrained from contacting his wife and been doing everything she asked of him. Brown was then placed under arrest and was served with a temporary protective order where his wife was the listed petitioner. Brown was then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

He was released later that day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Brown was later indicted on second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense along with a fourth-degree, and second-degree assault. Brown later pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

According to court documents, on January 30, 2023, Brown was sentenced to one year of incarceration along with three years of supervised probation. Brown also had to register as a Tier 1 Sex Offender.

The felony charges were dismissed under the Maryland spousal protection law, which states that if a married person is incapacitated they are considered a consenting party to sexual contact from their spouse.

A bill named, Love is No Defense to Sexual Crimes Act, SB0250, is currently in the house and has been appointed to the Conference Committee. If passed, it would then be sent to the Governor.

