SOLOMONS, Md.– Enjoy museum events and activities in a variety of ways during the month of April. Guests will find some of their favorite annual events, as well as programming for students on Spring Break! There’s something for everyone this month at the Calvert Marine Museum. For a complete listing of programs and activities, visit us at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Tuesday, April 5 – Old Dominion Member Ticket Sale 10 a.m.

Tickets for museum members go on sale for Old Dominion. This concert will take place on June 10 at the PNC Waterside Pavilion, located at the Calvert Marine Museum. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/CMM-OD or call 1-800-787-9454. Museum members have the opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the general public. To become a member, visit bit.ly/CMMmembership.

Thursdays, April 7 & 14 – Sea Squirts10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is C is for Crabs!

Friday, April 8 – Old Dominion Public Ticket Sale 10 a.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale for Old Dominion. This concert will take place on June 10 at the PNC Waterside Pavilion, located at the Calvert Marine Museum. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/CMM-OD or call 1-800-787-9454. Museum members have the opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the general public. To become a member, visit bit.ly/CMMmembership.

Thursday, April 14 – Spring Break Programming: Count on the Chesapeake 10 a.m. – noon

Count on the Chesapeake author William Sells will be at the Calvert Marine Museum for a book signing. Afterwards, complete a scavenger hunt to practice counting skills in the museum. For ages 3 – 6. Programming is included with museum admission.

Friday, April 15 – Spring Break Programming: Chesapeake Plants & Pollinators 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Take a tour of our upland marsh and rain garden to discover what plants grow best in these environments. Explore our Children’s Maritime Garden and discover the treasures each garden holds. Bring home black-eyed Susan seeds to start your own “butterfly garden” at home! Tours at 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:00 p.m., planned for ages 5 – 10. Programming is included with museum admission.

Saturday, April 16 – Spring Break Programming: Fossil Egg Hunt 10 a.m. – noon

Participate in our annual fossil egg hunt! Look for eggs with real fossils inside, hidden around the museum. Participants will be given a container for egg collection and fossil identification guides; no baskets are needed (limit: 4 eggs per child)! A follow-up activity (ages 5+) allows you to “excavate” fossils from matrix. For ages 3 – 10. Programming is included with museum admission.

Monday, April 18 – Spring Break Programming: Eco-Invaders 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Explore how fragile the bay ecosystem can be when nonnative animals or plants are introduced and begin to take over. Play the Aqua-invaders game (ages 6+) to learn how native species are affected by Eco-Invaders at 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., or 2:00 p.m. Programming is included with museum admission.

Tuesday, April 19 – Brothers Osborne Member Ticket Sale 10 a.m.

Tickets for museum members go on sale for Brothers Osborne. This concert will take place on July 16 at the PNC Waterside Pavilion, located at the Calvert Marine Museum. Museum members have the opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the general public. To become a member, visit bit.ly/CMMmembership.

Wednesday, April 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Museum Store staff also offer private Zoom sessions for a unique, virtual shopping experience. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup.

Thursdays, April 21 & 28 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, are invited to join us for story time and a craft you can do on-site or take home, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Crabs have Claws!

Friday, April 22 – Brothers Osborne Public Ticket Sale 10 a.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale for Brothers Osborne. This concert will take place on July 16 at the PNC Waterside Pavilion, located at the Calvert Marine Museum. Museum members have the opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the general public. To become a member, visit bit.ly/CMMmembership.

Monday, April 25 – CMM Fossil Club Meeting & Public Lecture 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Join us for the next CMM fossil club meeting, followed by a FREE public lecture! The meeting and fossil show-in-tell will be held in person in the CMM Harm’s Gallery 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring in their favorite finds to showcase and seek identification assistance. A free public lecture will follow from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Linda McCall, research fellow at University of Texas at Austin, will lecture on 30 Million-Year-Old Fossils in Living Color from North Topsail Beach, North Carolina. We will attempt to also host the meeting and lecture, virtually, via Zoom. Find the link to attend on Facebook or the Fossil Club web page.

Friday, April 29 –Maritime Performance Series with Bob Zentz 7p.m.

Bob Zentz is a singer, song-writer, and story-teller who is known to play dozens of instruments including the banjo, accordion, and the hurdy-gurdy. His music repertoire spans the genres of folk, traditional, Celtic, and maritime music and beyond. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts, and $25 at the door.

Saturday, April 30 –Fossil Field Experience 9a.m. – noon

Come and explore the fossils at Cove Point. Learn more about fossils: where to find them, how to identify them, and what they can tell us about the past. This program is for adults and children 8 and older, accompanied by an adult. Preregistration required at least two business days before the program. $15 per person.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9.00 for adults; $7.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $4.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.