“Buying Oysters at Drum Point”

SOLOMONS, Md. – Limited edition, signed and numbered lithographic collector prints of John Morton Barber’s “Buying Oysters at Drum Point” are available again at the Calvert Marine Museum Store. This re-lease will offer the public the final selection of prints. John M. Barber is a nationally acclaimed artist and premier chronicler of Chesapeake Bay maritime life. These rare prints capturing a piece of Southern Maryland’s history are only available at the Museum Store and are the perfect addition to any artwork collection.

The original painting was commissioned by the museum in memory of James H. Buys, the first chairman of the museum board, and is part of the museum’s permanent collection. “Buying Oysters at Drum Point” depicts a typical scene that was once very common to this area. Shown in the picture is the Wm. B. Tennison buying oysters from the skipjack Apollo, just inside Drum Point.

The Tennison was built in 1899 at Crabb Island, Maryland, as a sailing, oyster-dredging bugeye. She was converted to power in 1907 and spent her winters buying oysters from local watermen and taking them to oyster shucking houses. The skipjack Apollo was built in Solomons in 1914. The Drum Point Lighthouse in the print marked the entrance to the Patuxent River, but was moved in 1975 to the museum’s waterfront.

The “Buying Oysters at Drum Point” signed and numbered prints are $375 each and available for purchase in the Museum Store. Open edition prints are also available for $50 each. No discounts will be offered for these prints. For more information, call the Museum Store at 410-326-2750.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.