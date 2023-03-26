Calvert Marine Museum Volunteers Honored On Volunteer Recognition Day

From left to right: Bonnie Barrett; Kelly Friedman; Tammy Kieber; Ellen Curran; Sherry Reid; Alex Dalton; Lowell Martin; Judy Larsen; Bill Smith; Jeff Murray.

Back row: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated March 22, 2023, as Volunteer Recognition Day honoring Calvert Marine Museum volunteers.

Calvert Marine Museum has been a vital part of our community for many years, providing valuable educational and cultural opportunities for residents and visitors alike. The museum would not be able to fulfill its mission without the tireless efforts of its dedicated volunteers who give their time, energy and expertise to support the museum’s goals and successes.

More than 500 volunteers contributed over 27,000 hours of hard work staffing the museum store, answering phones, helping to care for the animals, working on exhibits, restoring boats assisting in the library and knowledgeable docents.

Citizens are encouraged to continue their support of the Calvert Marine Museum and their gratitude to the volunteers.