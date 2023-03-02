Credit: CalvertHealth via Facebook

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Congratulations to the newest members of the CalvertHealth Foundation’s Rising Star Program, the Calvert Middle School National Junior Honor Society!

The National Junior Honor Society has made a significant contribution to the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care through their school-based benefit.

Calvert Middle School students and staff contributed a total of $1,400, which will benefit breast cancer patients undergoing screening, treatment, or survival care.

This is a huge accomplishment for the students, who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and community spirit.

This gift will have a direct impact on our patients with breast cancer who are receiving screening, treatment or survivorship care.

Rising Stars is a donor society of the CalvertHealth Foundation which recognizes and honors youth philanthropists who support the work of CalvertHealth.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com