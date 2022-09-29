PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the criminal justice program at Calvert County Public Schools, has initiated a program that will permit high school students to “shadow” prosecutors as they litigate cases in Circuit and District Court.

The students will be able to observe actual courtroom proceedings to learn first-hand how the criminal justice system operates.

So far, students from Calvert and Patuxent High Schools have signed-up.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey encourages more students to participate.

The program will kick-off on October 7, 2022.

For more details on how to join the program, contact the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office or email Sharon.Candore@calvertcountymd.gov