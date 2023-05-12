Krystal Butler -Teacher of the Year Finalist and Carrie Akins – 2023 Principal of the Year Finalist

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Each year the Washington Post honors teachers and principals in the Washington metropolitan area for their contributions to education. Nominees are submitted by school districts. On April 25, 2023, The Washinton Post announced 34 principal and teacher finalists and the overall winners.

CCPS is excited to share that Career & Technology Academy Principal Carrie Akins was named a finalist for the 2023 Washington Post Principal of the Year for Calvert County. Principal finalists are leaders who go beyond the day-to-day demands of their position to create an exceptional educational environment.

Also, we are thrilled to announce that Northern High School Teacher Krystal Butler was named a finalist for the Washington Post Teacher of the Year representing Calvert County. Washington Post teacher finalists are educators who exemplify excellence in their profession.

Congratulations Ms. Akins and Ms. Butler on receiving this distinguished honor.

Each of the finalists received a certificate from The Washington Post and were recognized on The Washinton Post website, as well as, during a surprise visit from the Superintendent and district leadership. For the entire list of Washington Post finalists, visit: washingtonpost.com/public-relations/teacher-principal-awards/.