The Calvert County Department of Economic Development announces the opening of a new Tourism Development Incentive Fund to help Calvert County businesses and nonprofits who wish to host a special event in Calvert County. Organizations may apply for up to $25,000 to offset certain fees associated with hosting a special event that is open to the public on county-owned and -operated property, except events held at Calvert County parks.

Assistance will be available to businesses and nonprofit organizations that have a valid and complete Calvert County special event permit application and can demonstrate that the event will create destination awareness, increase overnight stays, increase visitor spending or will have a measurable positive economic impact for Calvert County. To be eligible, businesses and nonprofits must have no outstanding Calvert County violations (i.e., zoning violations), or overdue taxes or assessments and be in good standing as reported by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.

Awarded funds will cover up to $25,000 towards application fees, permit fees and charges for support services required by the county to host a public event. If awarded, the funds will be transferred from the Department of Economic Development to the appropriate county departments to cover the costs.

“Special events can attract visitors, boost our local economy, create job opportunities and provide ways for residents to have fun,” said Economic Development Director Julie Oberg. “Hosting a public event can be a financial challenge, so we are pleased to help organizations host special events and create a positive impact for Calvert County and its residents.”

To learn more about the Tourism Development Incentive Fund Grant, terms and conditions and how to apply, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com/TourismFund.