Candlelight Vigil For Domestic Violence Survivors Held At Calvert County Circuit Courthouse

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 24, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, representatives from the Calvert Center for Change, the Calvert County Commission for Women, the Calvert County Health Department and the Calvert County States Attorney came together to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and to be a voice for its victims during a candlelight vigil held at the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse.

To end domestic violence and sexual assault, we all need to be part of the solution. Educating yourself and others, helping a friend who is being abused, speaking up, and being an engaged bystander are all examples of things you can do to help. Talking about these issues openly will help end the shame and stigma that often burden domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

Advocates will listen, support your decisions, validate your emotions and help in a way that is best for you.

Sharon DiMaggio, Orders of Protection Specialist and Victim Services Coordinator and Deputy Neil Jones, Domestic Violence Courthouse Deputy

They will help create a safety plan, coordinate counseling, victim compensation, risk and lethality assessment, accompany you to court, provide legal services, in some cases, arrange for shelter, if needed, and connect you with additional resources, focusing on your immediate needs first.

Abuser intervention programs focus on accountability, abuse and control, changing beliefs and behavior, and empathy building.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, CALL the 24/7 CALVERT CRISIS RESPONSE HOTLINE AT 1-877-467-5628.

Together we can make a difference.