Cannabis Sales Increase In Maryland

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

MARYLAND – It’s been six months since the state of Maryland legalized recreational cannabis use, and sales continue to increase.

The Maryland Cannabis Administration says the state has made nearly $700 million in one year from cannabis sales.

More than $200 million of that is from medical use sales. $270 million is from adult-use sales. Customers who buy recreational marijuana pay 9% in taxes. In just three months, Maryland collected more than $12 million in taxes. Those taxes funnel into Maryland counties and several funds related to health and the state’s general fund.

75 dispensary licenses will be handed out across the state this year to provide for more legal retailers.

