Carl Greagor Orlando, 95, of Charlotte Hall, MD, peacefully passed away on April 9, 2023.

Carl was born February 24, 1928 in Castlewood, PA, to Olimpiu Orlando and Mathilda Nicholas.

After Carl completed his junior year of high school, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps, the predecessor of the US Air Force.

Carl is predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Amelia Bluey Orlando.

Carl is survived by his wife, Hilda Hackett Orlando, son, Dr. Ronald Orlando (Sharon Gamble) of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Maria Orlando, Caroline Harris (Charles Harris) and Leah Orlando, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm for visitation at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery.

Condolences can be made to the family at: www.brinsfielfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wounded Warrior Family Support (https://wwfs.org/) would be appreciated.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.