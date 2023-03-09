"Cathy" Catherine Louise Foote

Catherine “Cathy” Louise Foote, 62, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away on March 2, 2023 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on March 10, 1960 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Lewis Andrew Norris and Evelyn Frances Wood.

Cathy is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 1978 graduate of Great Mills High School. On June 14, 1978 she married her beloved husband, Glenn Owen Foote at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD. She was employed for over 40 dedicated years as a cook at Scheible’s Restaurant whom she started working for when she was 13 years old. She was known for her delicious crab cakes, cream of crab soup and omelets. She also tended bar for the American Legion post 255 in Ridge, MD. She enjoyed going to play BINGO with her mother and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.

In addition to her beloved husband, Glenn, Cathy is also survived by her son, Joseph Andrew “Andy” Foote and his wife, Ashley of Great Mills, MD; her granddaughters, Hailee and Brooklin Foote; siblings: James “Bootsie” Norris (Margaret) of Clinton MD, Joseph “Allen” Norris (Mary) of Clements, MD; and many other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Eugene “Sonny” Norris and Marian Ann Foote.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

