CCHESC Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022 at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library.

All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their views on the issues of homelessness and housing affordability in Charles County.

Registration is required to attend in-person, but this event will also be live-streamed via Facebook. Full program information can be found on the Charles County Public Library’s Event Calendar, or by going directly to: https://bit.ly/CCHESCevent.

This forum is hosted by the Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC).

This event aims to provide Charles County Commissioner Candidates a platform to convey where they stand on homelessness & housing affordability issues in Charles County. Additionally, Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee seeks to use this opportunity to educate Charles County Commissioner Candidates, as well as the general public, on the need for Charles County resources to be invested towards combating the homelessness and affordable housing crisis in Charles County, Maryland. The CCHESC looks forward to Charles County community members’ engagement in this event, and invites them to submit questions to be asked as part of the forum, through the form found on the event registration page.

About the Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC)

The Charles County Homeless and Emergency Shelter Committee is a collaborative of agencies and individuals who provide and/or support programs that assist those that are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness. The committee members are also part of the Southern Maryland Local Homelessness Coalition (LHC) and the Maryland Balance of State Continuum of Care (BoS CoC), which manages regional and statewide planning and funding for homeless services. Committee members include:

Catholic Charities’ Angel’s Watch Regional Shelter – Charles County Department of Health – Charles County Department of Social Services – Charles County Core Service Agency – Charles County Public Schools – Charles County Public Libraries – LifeStyles, Inc. – Southern Maryland Community Network