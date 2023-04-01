CCPS Receives Historic Number Of Accolades At 2023 Maryland State Thespian Festival

Huntingtown High Students theatre troupe’s performance of the one-act play “This Random World” secures State Championship.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.—Calvert County Public Schools four high school theatre troupes joined others from around the state at the University of Maryland to participate in the Annual Maryland Thespian Festival. This festival includes performances, workshops, troupe events, college auditions, and awards.

The CCPS troupes that participated were Calvert High School Double Edge Sword Productions- Stephanie Thom, Director; Huntingtown High School Eye of the Storm Productions- Derek Anderson, Director; Northern High School Patriot Players- Rachel Sparks, Director; and Patuxent High School Harlequins- Allen Price, Director.

“Our students did a phenomenal job across all the categories this year,” said Christine Cook, CCPS’ Supervisor of Fine & Performing Arts. “Showcase performances at the event are selected based on outstanding performance in Individual Events and we are extraordinarily proud that five of the six showcase events were from Calvert County Public Schools.”

Huntingtown High School Eye of the Storm Productions performance of “Equivocations” captivates the audience.

Huntingtown High School’s (HHS) Eye of the Storm Productions won the one-act play competition with “This Random World.” This win secured CCPS as the State Champions. The HHS troupe has been invited to perform at the International Thespian Festival this summer in Bloomington, IN.

“The Main Stage performance featured Huntingtown High School Eye of the Storm Productions performance of “Equivocations” shared Cook. “It was a full house, and the troupe received a resounding standing ovation from their peers.”

Main Stage performances are selected prior to the event by a panel of judges. Equivocations was the only full-length play invited to perform at this year’s festival.

In addition to the student achievements, Christine Cook was selected as the Administrator of the Year, Derek Anderson honored as the Teacher of the Year, and Allen Price was awarded a service award for 10 years of service to the festival.

Left to right:CCPS’ Allen Price, Christine Cook, and Derek Anderson received honors at this year’s festival.

Congratulations to the following students who earned superiors, the highest rating, in individual events:

Monologue Performance

Patuxent HS- Brooke Baney Huntingtown HS- Terry Bartlebaugh Huntingtown HS- Nik Clarke Huntingtown HS- Reilly Damalouji Patuxent HS- Micah Estep

Patuxent HS- Heather Farley Huntingtown HS- Aidan Ford Patuxent HS- Garan Gray Patuxent HS- Zachary Leclerc

Duet Acting

Patuxent HS- Julia Atwell and Rose Winter Patuxent HS- Hannah Beadnell and Cecelia Pyrah Patuxent HS- Cassie Cornelius and Garan Gray

Patuxent HS- Micah Estep and Natalie Shipman Patuxent HS- Garan Gray and Jasmin Sandoval Patuxent HS- Xavier Huertas and Autumn Biddle Patuxent HS- Grace Gallagher and James Dunkins Patuxent HS- Hermes Johns and Zachary Leclerc Patuxent HS- Catrina Peck and Carole Varvel

Group Acting

Huntingtown HS- Aeowyn Fields, Taylor Eversole, and Reilly Damalouji

Solo Musical Performance Patuxent HS- Julia Atwell Patuxent HS- Olivia Bishop

Huntingtown HS- Terry Bartlebaugh Huntingtown HS- Kayla Rogers Patuxent HS- Lilly Windsor

Duet Musical Performance

Patuxent HS- Hermes Jones and Micah Estep

Costume Design

Huntingtown HS- Maggie Berry

Short Film

Patuxent HS- Natalie Shipman

Showcase Performance

Patuxent HS- Julia Atwell Huntingtown HS- Terry Bartlebaugh

Patuxent HS- Hannah Beadnell and Cecelia Pyrah-Duet Acting Patuxent HS- Micah Estep

Huntingtown HS- Aeowyn Fields, Reilly Damalouji, and Taylor Eversole

Scholarships

Nik Clarke- Arcadia University

Terry Bartlebaugh- Arcadia University & UMD-College Park