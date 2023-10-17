CCPS Students Compete, Place In Fall 2023 Chess Tournament

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted its annual fall chess tournament Oct. 14 at Thomas Stone High School. The tournament was open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

A total of 123 students competed in four rounds of grade-level division play, and one champion was named per grade level. Champions received a trophy and all other participants received medals.

The following students earned the champion award for their respective grade-level division.

Chinenye Onodugo, kindergarten, Archbishop Neale School.

Shivam Nayak, first grade, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.

Carter Baker, second grade, Dr. James Craik Elementary School.

Bentley Thompson, third grade, Mary B. Neal Elementary School.

Yahya Ziden, fourth grade, J.C. Parks Elementary School.

Sophia McDonald, fifth grade, T.C. Martin Elementary School.

Uriah Seger, sixth grade, General Smallwood Middle School.

Mason Kea, seventh grade, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

Manuabuchi Jason Nkemakolam, eighth grade, Davis.

Ayden Henry, freshman, Westlake High School.

Giusepee De Lama, sophomore, Thomas Stone High School.

Caleb Rogalski, junior, La Plata High School.

Erin Mairs, senior, Maurice J. McDonough High School.

About CCPS Charles County Public Schools provides 27,598 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 37 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.

