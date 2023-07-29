WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Charles County Circuit Court announce they will apply for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Formula Program through the United States Department of Justice.

The JAG Program provides states and units of local governments with critical funding necessary to support a range of program areas including law enforcement, prosecution and court programs, prevention and education, corrections and community corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, crime victim and witness programs, and mental health and related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.

Charles County is eligible for $53,067 through this grant program. The program allows states, tribes and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and reduce crime and violence and to improve the administration of the criminal justice system based on their own local needs and conditions.

The Sheriff’s Office invites citizens wishing to make comments or review the Sheriff’s and Circuit Court’s JAG application to contact Karlee Adams, Grant Coordinator, at 301-609-3279. All comments should be made by August 31, 2023.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.