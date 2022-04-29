CCSO Announce Winners Of Designated Driver Program After Tiki Bar Opening

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Today, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans drew the winning entries from the 109 participants in the 2022 Designated Driver Program for the Solomons Island Tiki Bar opening April 22nd – April 24th and the Celtic Festival in St. Leonard held April 23.

This Designated Driver Program is sponsored by Bob Hall, LLC, Chesapeake Region Safety Council (Debbie Jennings), Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA), Maryland State Police and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

This program ensured a total of 356 designated drivers/passengers a safe ride home.

Sheriff Evans would like to thank Richard Hall and Bob Hall, LLC for their 15-year partnership and their efforts and support of this program to deter drunk drivers.

Congratulations to this year’s winners of a $100 Visa gift card:

-Celtic Festival: DeAnna Hoyle of Essex, MD

-Tiki Bar: Vicki Swann of Prince Frederick, MD

Thank you to all participants