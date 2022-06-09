CCSO Partners With Calvert Marine Museum For Violent Critical Incident Response - Active Shooter Training

SOLOMONS, Md. – On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) partnered with staff from the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons, MD to take part in Violent Critical Incident Response/Active Shooter Training.

CCSO Special Operations Team member Cpl. N. DeFelice conducted the training for 50+ employees to ensure their staff has the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need if faced with an unthinkable situation.

What would you do if you found yourself in such an unpredictable and chaotic situation?

What should you do to protect yourself and your loved ones?

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office wants to be a part of your safety plan and training.

Contact Cpl. Nick DeFelice – nicholas.defelice@calvertcountymd.gov to set up this free training for your organization.