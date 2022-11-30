Celebrate the Season With 'Festive Finds' From Southern Maryland Farms

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission invites you to explore the 2022 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide, a virtual shop window of farm fresh ‘festive finds’ – foods, gifts, and farm-hosted fun for the Holidays!

The online Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide presented in a new ‘Flipping Book’ format offers consumers a fun interactive experience as they flip through the virtual pages to find their holiday favorites close to home. Websites, Facebook links and illustrations are activated to enhance viewing options to browse the guide and connect directly with Southern Maryland’s farms, as well as the region’s wineries, breweries and distilleries, aquaculture and seafood producers, restaurants, stores and winter farmers markets that sell locally raised and made products for the holiday season and through the winter months.

This year’s guide showcases more than 100 holiday listings of farms and producers located in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties. Find locally grown Christmas trees and trimmings, firewood for cozy winter gatherings, foods for festive tables including winter produce, farm raised meats, poultry and eggs, cheese, local oysters and other delicious finds from the water, and sip and savor artisanal beverages – wine, beer and spirits carefully crafted from local grapes and grains.

The Holiday Guide highlights many farm inspired gift giving ideas – homemade baked goods, jams, jellies and pickles, goats milk soaps and fragrant beauty products, bees wax candles and wraps, unique clothing and accessories made with wool and Alpaca yarns, and gift certificates for farm subscriptions of flowers, produce and even horseback riding lessons. And find holiday fun for the whole family at an array of farm hosted events – pop-up holiday markets, wreathmaking workshops, holiday lights garden walks, visits with Santa, open houses, photo-ops with horses, holiday ‘cheer’ tastings and so much more.

The 2022 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide is available now to view on the SMADC website ‘Get our Guides’ page at SMADC.com. Look for the guide promotional cards at Southern Maryland regional libraries, and participating farms, farmers markets and businesses. The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.

