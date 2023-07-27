LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the Board of County Commissioners received a briefing on the state of public health in Charles County. Dr. Dianna Abney, Charles County Department of Health Officer provided a presentation highlighting immunizations, childhood and infant health, as well as free community programs available to adults in Charles County. Dr. Abney provided an update on the Healthy Kids Meal proposal, sharing that it’s an important strategy given the most recent data that 15.5% of Charles County high school students are obese and 16.1% are overweight. In partnership with the Charles County NAACP, Charles County Public Schools, and the American Heart Association, new county legislation would require restaurants with a kid’s menu to offer at least one healthy food option and default beverage, if adopted. Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties have already implemented a healthy food option for kids.

State of Maryland Comptroller, Brooke Lierman, Esq. provided a briefing on the state of the economy in Maryland and specifically in Charles County. Ms. Lierman Esq. highlighted that it is important to the Maryland Comptroller’s office to account for every dollar in and every dollar out in addition to ensuring that the state’s economy is working for everyone. The Comptroller’s current mission statement is “Dedicated to creating communities that are more equitable, more resilient, and more prosperous so that every Marylander can reach their full potential.” Ms. Lierman, Esq. talked more in depth about the following three priorities for the Comptroller’s Office:

Implement critical agency-wide improvements to help make state government work better by investing in the workforce and modernizing the agency; Ensuring that the resources and expertise of the office create opportunity for a positive impact on Maryland families, communities, and businesses; and Ensure that Maryland is well positioned for responsible long-term economic growth and success.

Briefings

Work Sessions

Commissioners held a work session on a Zoning Text Amendment on Standards and Procedures for Approval of Amendments to Master Plans and/or Conditions of Zoning Approval. This proposal would broaden the property owner’s ability to amend an approved Master Plan. Commissioners amended the zoning text amendment to prohibit changes within the first five years and voted to approve it.

Commissioners held a work session to continue reviewing 2023 local legislative proposal. Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell presented suggested revisions, changes, and updated drafts for further consideration by Commissioners.

Public Hearings

Commissioners held a public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant Program Performance Catholic Charities Homeless Operations Shelter and Hotel Placement. This program will provide and review program performance and status updates of the homeless shelter operation and hotel placement. A final review is required. Commissioners closed the public hearing and closed the record on July 25, 2023.

Commissioners held a public hearing on the Bill 2023-06 Revisions to Purchasing Procedures and the Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Program. This bill will update purchasing thresholds, proposed changes to the SLBE legislation, and change the program’s name from Maryland Business Enterprise (MBE) to Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Program. Commissioners voted to keep the record open for 30 days and will hold a work session in September.

Commissioners held a public hearing on the Bill 2023-07 Revised Prevailing Wage Requirements. This bill will revise prevailing wage requirements to include mechanical systems service contracts with the county. Commissioners voted to adopt the bill.

Commissioners held a public hearing on the Bill 2023-05 Zoning Map Amendment 22-02 Bragg Property. The amendment would change the current Charles County zoning of the Bragg Property from Rural Residential (RR) to Community Commercial (CC). Commissioners voted to keep the record open for 30 days and will hold a work session in September.

Approval Items

Commissioners approved:

A budget amendment increase of $155,000 for the Department of Public Works to purchase a bucket truck by bank financing it through a capital lease in FY2024. This request was approved in FY 2022 but because of product limitations, the purchase did not take place in FY22.

A budget transfer request of $74,500 to the Economic Development Department’s BGAP program to ensure proper staffing and support for the three anticipated cohorts for the 2024 calendar year.

A budget amendment increase of $100,000 to the County Attorney Office’s general fund to cover legal fees for FY2023 related to the declaratory judgment lawsuit.

A budget amendment increase of $375,000 to increase the FY 2024 County Attorney Office’s general fund to cover anticipated legal fees related to the declaratory judgment lawsuit.

A request to reallocate funding of $15,513 of funding for Summer SNAP Program to the Charles County Department of Social Services.

A letter of support for Senator Van Hollen’s Legislation for the Chesapeake National Recreation Area (CNRA) that will create a united Chesapeake National Recreation Area as part of the National Park System and highlight the significance of the Chesapeake Bay.

A letter of support for St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s application to the Maryland Historical Trust Grant program for funds to restore the Newport Catholic Church in Newport, Maryland.

The changes to the ByLaws for the Resilience Authority of Charles County to clarify the process of filling board of director vacancies in the event of a resignation, term expiration or any other reason.

The proposed changes to the Charles County Attendance Resolution 96-45 Boards for Boards, Commissions, and Committees regarding removal of a member after the established number of committee meeting absences.

A commitment letter for the Mattawoman Waste Water Treatment Plant Flow Equalization Project, Engineering Services to address design challenges encountered during the project.

A budget transfer request of $2,100,000.00 for the Mattawoman Waste Water Treatment Plant Flow Equalization Project to address additional work needed on the project. Contingency line funds are available for this transfer request and will support the change order request for other additional work that is currently being reviewed. Staff shared a commitment letter from GHD regarding fiscal obligations to complete the work.

Action on Boards, Committees, and Commissions

Commissioners took the following actions:

Animal Matters Hearing Board

Appointed Jared Cooney as the Sheriff’s Office Representative.

Area Council on Aging

Appointed Raymona Middleton and Candyce Harris as citizen members and Jessica Richards as ex-officio member.

Charles County Police Accountability Review Board

Appointed Davis Saunders as Chair.

Resilience Authority of Charles County

Reappointed Jenifer Elin and appointed Martin Harris.

Proclamations

Commissioners issued the following proclamations:

Next Commissioners Session: September 12-13, 2023

