LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, July 12, Economic Development Department staff provided an update on the progress regarding the Charles County Disparity Study Implementation Plan. Highlights included a brief review of disparity study results, contractor implementation plan recommendations, and progress made by staff to-date. The disparity study results and implementation plan progress updates can be found here. County staff will work with consultant on development of legislative options for consideration by the Commissioners, including a possible option that allows priority for Charles County Headquartered Minority/Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) businesses to qualify for Small Local Business Enterprise and MWBE Programs.

Commission for Veterans Affairs representatives provided a presentation on the commission’s request to Bill 417 Property Tax Credit for Disabled Veterans, which proposes a property tax credit against the county property tax imposed on the dwelling house of disabled veteran with a service-connected disability rating of at least 50 percent. County Commissioners requested the commission seek outside funding options for a later meeting and consider surviving spouses within this request. Additionally, Commissioners requested that staff provide a fiscal note for and answer additional legal issues raised by the proposal.

Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on the Annexation Petition, “Hawthorne Yards.” County staff will provide additional details on the fiscal impact of the annexation projects. The Town of La Plata will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 18.

Planner III Amy Blessinger provided a presentation on the Sustainable Community Designation for Waldorf. This designation was first designated in 2012 and needs to be renewed every five years. The designation allows Waldorf to be eligible for targeted state funding and assistance programs. County Commissioners expressed interest in considering a park and keeping tree canopy as a part of the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor development.

County Commissioners participated in a follow-up work session on Amendment to the 2022-2031 Charles County Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Plan. Department of Planning and Growth Management and Department of Public Works staff provided proposed language for the amendment. There were no additional public comments following the public hearing. County Commissioners approved the amendment.

County Commissioners participated in a follow-up work session on draft Bill 2022-05 Community Service and Pretrial Release Program. Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided additional information, including the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s letter to Commissioners. County Commissioners voted 3-2 to introduce amendments as presented; a public hearing will be scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 to discuss the proposed bill and amendments.

