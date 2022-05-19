LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, May 17, the Board of County Commissioners adopted a balanced General Fund budget of $494,446,200, an increase of 9.8 percent over last year. The adopted budget provides historic funding for Charles County Public Schools, makes critical investments in core programs and services, record-level investments in public safety, and does not increase the current property tax rate or income tax rate. For more information on the budget adoption, visit our website. For budget documents and additional details, visit here.
Commissioner Comments
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. expressed sympathy and condolences for the lives lost and those impacted by the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and the importance of unity in our county and country. County Commissioners held a moment of silence in commemoration of all those impacted.
Open Session Briefings
- Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on the proposed Bill 2022-04 Zoning Text Amendment 21-165 Independent Living Senior Housing Complex. County Commissioners approved introducing the bill and scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.
- Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation of the La Plata Annexation Petition “The HUB,” to annex 306.6 acres north of Hawthorne Road and east of Mitchell Road – northwest of the current Town boundary. The La Plata Town Council is holding a hearing on the annexation on May 24, 2022. County Commissioners will request the La Plata Town Council to keep their record open for public comments
Approval Items
Commissioners also approved:
- A fiscal budget transfer request of $126,000 to cover change orders for additional construction expenses incurred on the Piney Branch Sewer Interceptor Update Phase II.
- Budget transfers and amendment totaling $9,600,000 to cover increased costs related to the T.C. Martin Elementary School Renovation Capital Project: a fiscal budget transfer request of $5,569,000, a fiscal budget transfer request of $500,000, and a budget amendment increase of $3,531,000 to reflect the increased State share.
- A fiscal intercategory budget transfer request of $12.9 million for the Board of Education to support instructional supplies, operation of plant funds, maintenance of plant funds, community service funds, and capital outlay funds.
- A grant application for the fiscal 2024 COPS grant to support the hiring of four new Charles County Sheriff’s Office officers if grant funding is approved.
Work Session
County Commissioners participated in a work session on the Community Service and Pretrial Release Program. House Bill 1072 passed the General Assembly during the 2021 session, which enables the Charles County Commissioners to establish and provide for the administration of a community service program and a pretrial release program as a criminal justice resource. These programs may be utilized pursuant to a court order. County Commissioners approved introducing Bill 2022-05 Community Service and Pretrial Release Program and to schedule a public hearing on Wednesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.
Update
Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism staff provided a presentation on the Land Preservation, Parks, Recreation Plan (LPPRP). County Commissioners approved scheduling a public hearing on the LPPRP for Wednesday, June 8.
Wednesday, May 18
Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments representatives provided a presentation to County Commissioners on the regional framework and Equity Emphasis Areas (EEA). The Framework for 2030 includes prosperity (equity emphasis areas); accessibility (high-capacity transit station areas); livability (housing targets); and sustainability (climate goal and action plan). There are five EEAs, areas with high concentrations of underserved residents, in Charles County.
Public Hearings
County Commissioner provided a public hearing on Bill 2022-02 Code of Ethics. No members of the public signed up to speak. County Commissioners approved closing the record and adopting the bill.
County Commissioners also provided a public hearing on Local Legislative Proposals. Proposal submitters and all members of the public were provided the opportunity to speak. County Commissioners scheduled a work session for Tuesday, June 7.
Next Commissioners Session: May 24, 2022
