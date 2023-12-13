LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Dec. 12, commissioners were briefed on a review of the public comment process piloted between April and November 2023. Carol Desoto, Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners, provided a summary of the quantity and types of comments received during the trial period. Staff recommended maintaining the Public Comment period as a regular agenda item on the first and last sessions of each month.

Media staff also made several recommendations, including the return of joint town halls in a bi-annual or annual format, separating commissioner comments from public comments, and making changes to the sign-up format to create more equitable access. Staff also recommended implementing a more equitable and inclusive Code of Conduct and developing a marketing campaign on the various ways the community can connect with commissioners.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to continue with the public comment period for 12 months, based on staff recommendations. Public comments will be held during the first and last sessions of the month, with no commissioner comments immediately following public comments. Additionally, the decision was made to hold individual town hall meetings at a minimum quarterly and to conduct annual or bi-annual joint town hall meetings.

Briefings Danielle Mitchell, Assistant Deputy County Attorney, held a briefing on county bill 2023-09, Healthy Meals For Children. The briefing served as a final review of the bill and several amendments made during the Dec. 5 work session. Commissioners also heard from Dr. Dianna Abney, Health Officer, who shared concerns with amendments to the bill related to juice and flavored milk servings. Commissioners agreed to strike the two amendments and bring the bill back on Jan. 9.

Staff provided a briefing to Commissioners on a request to approve an additional update to the Maryland Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program (MD-PACE) legislation. Staff presented the recommendation by Abacus Property Solutions to remove the provision that required an energy audit that demonstrated power savings over the life of the loan. Staff stated that removal of the provision would give additional flexibility for those interested in using the program. Commissioners introduced the bill and scheduled it for a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. “

Staff held a discussion today on utilizing ARPA funds for a transitional housing project like Southern Crossing. The County typically distributes funds to Non-Profits through the Charitable Trust. This program would be specific for capital expenditures for a Transitional Housing project. There was consensus by the Board to have staff work with the Charitable Trust to identify Non-Profits that have a project that would meet the ARPA requirements.

Renesha Miles, Chief Equity Officer, led a quarterly update on efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in county government.

Deputy County Attorney Elizabeth Theobalds briefed the Commissioners on a request (petition) by residents of the Swan Point community to enter an agreement with the County to establish a project for the repair, reconstruction and improvement to the community’s storm drainage system and for the residents to repay the costs of the project as an annual assessment. The petition will be scheduled for a public hearing on January 23, 2024, at 6 p.m. for the Commissioners to consider the residents’ request.

Approval Items

Commissioners approved: A budget transfer request of $170,000 to create a new Benedict Central Sewer Feasibility Study Project. The project will explore feasible options for providing public sewer services to Benedict.

A budget transfer request of $314,000 to support costs related to renovations on the 3 rd floor of the Centennial Street Building and to support information technology related equipment for the building.

floor of the Centennial Street Building and to support information technology related equipment for the building. A change order to County Contract ITB No. 20-35 in the amount of $163,119.68 for additional pipe supports required at the Mattawoman Waste Water Treatment Plant.

A change in standard operating procedure that increases the authorized amounts for purchase award approvals.

A letter to the Charles County Legislative Delegation outlining the state of aquatics in Charles County, recommending options for the future, and requesting the Delegation consider investing any current and future state funds in a longer-term solution to meet the aquatic needs of our residents.

A proposed resolution to temporarily suspend Zoning Ordinance Section 297-30(A) until July 1, 2024. The suspension places a pause on the provision for a 30-day maximum limitation for public events. The suspension was brought in order to allow agrotourism businesses a temporary means to operate while allowing staff time to develop a zoning text amendment related to driveway size requirements.

A letter to approve Tenant’s request for planned improvements on the Radio Station Road site which is used by the College of Southern Maryland’s for the Center for Transportation Training.

A memorandum of understanding laying out a framework agreement for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project.

Recognition Commissioners recognized the winners of the Charles County Government Truck Rodeo Awards.

