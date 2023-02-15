LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Chief of Transit Jeffry Barnett provided a presentation on the VanGO Annual Transportation Plan Consolidated Grant application. County Commissioners approved the Authorizing Resolution, which was a requirement to complete the grant application.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell provided a legislative update for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Session. Updates included that the Senate Bills now are cross-filed as House Bills. County staff mentioned inconsistencies with the salary cap for the Senate Bill 521/House Bill 947 and county staff will follow up with delegation directly. Senate Bill 118 that dealt with prohibition on weapons on local government property was withdrawn by the bill sponsors. Senate hearings are scheduled in February for all the Commissioner-requested legislation. County Commissioners approved sending letters of support for all Senate hearings for the Commissioners-requested legislation.

Open Session Briefings

Economic Development Department, Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services, and County Attorney’s Office staff provided a presentation on the Draft Bill 2023-02 Maryland Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program. County Commissioners introduced the bill and scheduled a public hearing on Tuesday, March 14 in-person at the County Government Building and Wednesday, March 15 for virtual comments.

Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on the 2022 Charles County Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan. County Commissioners approved scheduling a public hearing on Tuesday, March 14 at the County Government Building and Wednesday, March 15 for virtual comments.

Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Director Kelli Beavers and Deputy Director Sam Drury provided a presentation on park projects. Beavers expressed concerns addressing equity due to infrastructure needs. Drury presented the current process and next steps for the three new county parks in development, which include La Plata Farm Park, Waldorf Park, and Popes Creek Waterfront Park.

New Business

Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1) recommended adding an agenda item on the County Commissioners’ agenda to offer the public with a three-minute opportunity to speak at the conclusion of the meeting. County Commissioners will discuss this option at a future Commissioners meeting.

County Commissioners discussed the policies of Commissioners utilizing the expenditure account. County Attorney Wes Adams provided legal advice on utilizing these funds solely for Commissioner expenses, not guests. He also advised moving forward, the county being strict on what is authorized on county credit card. County Commissioners discussed adding onto the current policy that explicitly states that these improper uses are unacceptable, but if a mistake occurs, setting a timeframe for repayment for improper usage or it would be a payroll deduction. County Commissioners also discussed providing the opportunity for county staff to talk to the Department of Human Resources about the current employee policy with expenditures, creating updated language for the Commissioners’ standard operating policy regarding these funds, and providing Commissioners’ individual spending expenditure account to be reviewed by an internal auditor annually with the report available to the public. County Commissioners recommended county staff look through these options and bring it back to the board.

