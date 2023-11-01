LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Oct. 31, Commissioners tabled the request to consider county expenditures on legal costs for Commissioner Coates’ Appeal, up to Oct. 19, 2023, and county expenditures on legal costs for Commissioner Coates’ new appeal. Commissioner Coates requested an opinion from ethics legal counsel as to whether her vote on the cost of an appeal constitutes a conflict of interest. Charles County will hire outside counsel to serve as legal counsel to the Ethics Commission on this matter, because the County Attorney’s Office must recuse itself due to the nature of the current litigation.
- The Department of Planning and Growth Management staff presented a briefing to Commissioners on the Charles County Local Roadway Safety Plan. The presentation provided commissioners with an overview, strategies, and implementation for the plan. Commissioners approved this plan as drafted.
- The Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff presented a cyber security briefing to Commissioners. This briefing included an overview of what cyber security is, why it is important, and the common types of cyber-attacks. Presenters also provided several tips on how to prevent or avoid experiencing a cyber-attack.
Approval Items
Commissioners approved:
- A budget transfer request of $350,000.00 for the Charles County Detention Center Chiller Replacement project, which needs these additional funds due to cost increases from the original projections made in 2019/2020.
- A letter of support to the Interagency Commission on School Construction (IAC) for the FY 2025 Board of Education Capital Improvement Projects. This letter provides preliminary approval for the Charles County Board of Education (CCBOE) request for State funded projects in Fiscal Year 2025, for a total $28,185,642 to be allotted to repairs and services needed in 7 Charles County schools, which are outlined in this request.
- An amendment to the lease with Embrace Home Loans, who is renting property from the county.
Proclamations
Commissioners issued the following proclamations:
- National American Indian Heritage Month
- National Native American Heritage Month
- Family Court Awareness Month
- National Hospice, Pallative and Home Care Month
- Adoption Awareness Month
- Military Family Appreciation Month
- National Veterans Small Business Week
- Operation Green Light for Veterans Week
- National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
- First Responders Appreciation Day
- Veterans Day
- lossif Joe Mario Gressis Day
- Shop Small Business Saturday
Viewing option of the meeting and the Commissioner Listening Session: Click Here
Next Commissioners Session: Nov. 14 – 15, 2023
Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.