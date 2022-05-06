Update: Mr. Harvey was located yesterday afternoon and is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

WALDORF, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of George Harvey, 43, of Waldorf, who has four open warrants including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to appear in court for two burglary charges and failure to appear in court for a charge of malicious destruction of property.

Anyone with information about Harvey’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Johnson at 301-609-6453.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to Harvey’s arrest.