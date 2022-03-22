WALDORF, Md. — The Charles County Department of Health, Division of Health Services announces the start of wet season perc test evaluations. Wet season soil evaluations will commence Monday, March 21, 2022 as a result of the current ground water levels.

A 5-foot treatment zone for conventional systems and a 3-foot zone for sandmound systems will be utilized. If water tables recede below wet season levels, wet season perc testing will be suspended until further notice. Perc test applications presently on file will be contacted in the order in which received and scheduled accordingly.

A soil evaluation or perc test is a test to determine if the soils and groundwater conditions of on a property are suitable for use an onsite sewage disposal system. All properties not served by public water and sewer must have this test before beginning construction of any structure with plumbing.

Residents wanting a soil evaluation “perc test” should contact the Division of Environmental Services at the Department of Health at 301-609-6751.