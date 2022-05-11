CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Maryland Commission on Judicial Disabilities found by unanimous vote that Charles County District Court Judge W. Louis Hennessy committed sanctionable conduct following an investigation into him advising criminal defendants incarcerated in St. Mary’s County in 2020.

The order, which authorizes the Executive Counsel of the Commission to refer all findings and recommendations to the Maryland Court of Appeals, was signed by the Commission’s Chair Michael Reed on May 10.

In the detailed 77-page report, the Commission reflected on the process which began years ago after Hennessy advised two of his friends locked up separately on domestic violence charges.

The initial charging documents state that he contacted the first defendant, who was being charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order and was incarcerated in St. Mary’s County, via telephone on at least 10 occasions. As a result, Judge Hennessy allegedly influenced the defendant’s decision to plead guilty.

Additionally, Judge Hennessy contacted the second defendant, who was being charged with second-degree assault and was also incarcerated in St. Mary’s County, via telephone and in person on at least five occasions. In these calls and meet-ups, Judge Hennessy allegedly provided legal advice and assisted in the defendant’s release from jail.

Other allegations were made throughout the investigation, saying Hennessy contacted law enforcement officers in St. Mary’s County, along with a prosecutor in St. Mary’s on behalf of the defendants. Hennessy’s attorney maintains that “did not happen” and that all findings and recommendations must be “based on what did happen.”

The Commission eventually found that Hennessy violated the Code of Judicial Conduct, and has been active enough to be aware of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

“[The] respondent also expressed he sometimes doesn’t know “what’s right or wrong” after 17 years on the bench,” the findings report says.

The report also acknowledges that Hennessy submitted a letter of retirement effective June 30, 2022.

“You don’t have to worry about this becoming an issue again because I’m gone,” Hennessy said to the Commission. “I’ve already submitted my retirement papers — And I’m ready to move on… I would love it if nothing else come out of this – you can suspend me, or fine me, or whatever you might do, but if we could send a clear message to the other members of the judicial system, the judiciary, and the judges, as to precisely what they are asking us to do.”

He would explain how the judicial conference says they should “get involved and do stuff in the community,” only to come back and explain what they did to the Commission.

“I’m not conflicted about what I did in these cases. I’m not ashamed of it,” Hennessy said in his letter. “But I’m very, very conflicted about the information that we’ve been given.”

The recommendation to the Maryland Court of Appeals concludes that although he is retiring, Hennessy should be suspended for three years without pay, with all but nine months suspended, pending his compliance with conditions during that period. It is also recommended that he engage and cooperate with a “mentor judge” upon any return to the bench after his suspension.

Of the Commission, six members were in favor of the provided recommendation, two members were in favor of Hennessy’s removal, and one commission member was in favor of a reprimand.

Read the full findings and recommendations below:

