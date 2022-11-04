Charles County Economic Development Department Releases 2022 Annual Report

LA PLATA, Md. – The Economic Development Department is pleased to release its 2022 Annual Report, showcasing the projects, programs, and partnerships that marked another year of progress in Charles County.

“The 2022 Annual Report highlights our signature successes and the full arc of support available to local businesses. From employment data to real estate trends, small business stories to project updates, it chronicles where we’ve been and exactly where we’re headed,” said Economic Development Department Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle.

The 2022 Annual Report provides a comprehensive look at Charles County’s economic landscape in print and digital formats.

The report highlights the scope of support offered to the local business community, including the Business Growth Advantage Program, the Scale Up Business Training Series, the Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Program, and the Small Local Business Enterprise Program.

Key data points, business spotlights, and interactive links inform readers about the initiatives lifting their communities. See below or click here to view the 2022 Annual Report.

To learn more about Charles County Economic Development Department, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com or call 301-885-1340.