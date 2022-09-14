Charles County Fair Returns This Weekend

LA PLATA, Md. – It’s that time again… The Charles County Fair is this weekend! Gates open at 4p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and the event will run all weekend.

Check out the Charles County Fair website for hours, directions, and ticket info: https://www.charlescountyfair.com/

Be sure to stop by the CCSO display to chat with officers and recruiters, get some awesome swag, tour the H.O.P.E Trailer, and learn more about our Agency.

Our K9 Unit will be giving a demonstration on the main stage on Saturday at noon!

With the number of people attending the fair, please expect delays in the area. All traffic in the area of the fairgrounds will flow as usual.

During busier times, our Traffic Operations Unit will be on site directing traffic. Please drive safely!

We are looking forward to a fun and safe weekend at the fair!