CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of December:
Friday, Dec. 8
- The Department of Planning and Growth Management will close at 11:30 a.m.
- The Charles County Senior Centers will close at noon.
Thursday, Dec. 14
- The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center, the Pisgah Recycling Center, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will close at 11 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 15
- The Charles County Treasurer’s Office (Waldorf and La Plata branches) closes at noon.
Thursday, Dec. 21
- The Economic Development Department will close at noon.
Friday, Dec. 22
- All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
- All indoor pools, and all senior centers are closed.
- Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open for scheduled recreational activities and programs.
Saturday, Dec. 23
- The Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville is closed.
- The Charles County Landfill, the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility, and all recycling centers are closed.
- All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.
- Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open for scheduled recreational activities and programs.
Sunday, Dec. 24
- The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
- All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all school-based community centers, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, and the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center are closed.
Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)
- All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
- VanGO is not operating.
- The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
- The Charles County Landfill, the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility, and all recycling centers will be closed.
- Curbside collection of recycling and yard waste will be delayed one day this week. For example, Monday’s collection will occur on Tuesday.
- White Plains Golf Course, and White Plains Skatepark are closed.
- All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, all school-based community centers, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.
Tuesday, Dec. 26
- All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
- All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.
- Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is closed.
Saturday, Dec. 30
- The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center, the Pisgah Recycling Center, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will close at 1 p.m.
- All indoor pools, and all school-based community centers, are closed.
Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:
- Charles County Parks and Tourism Facilities: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/operating-status
- Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org
- Charles County Public Schools: www.ccboe.com
- Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.