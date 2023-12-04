CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of December: 

Friday, Dec. 8

  • The Department of Planning and Growth Management will close at 11:30 a.m.
  • The Charles County Senior Centers will close at noon.

Thursday, Dec. 14

  • The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center, the Pisgah Recycling Center, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will close at 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

  • The Charles County Treasurer’s Office (Waldorf and La Plata branches) closes at noon.

Thursday, Dec. 21

  • The Economic Development Department will close at noon.

Friday, Dec. 22

  • All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
  • All indoor pools, and all senior centers are closed.
  • Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open for scheduled recreational activities and programs.

Saturday, Dec. 23

  • The Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville is closed.
  • The Charles County Landfill, the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility, and all recycling centers are closed.
  • All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.
  • Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open for scheduled recreational activities and programs.

Sunday, Dec. 24

  • The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
  • All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all school-based community centers, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, and the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center are closed.

Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

  • All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
  • VanGO is not operating.
  • The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
  • The Charles County Landfill, the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility, and all recycling centers will be closed.
  • Curbside collection of recycling and yard waste will be delayed one day this week. For example, Monday’s collection will occur on Tuesday.
  • White Plains Golf Course, and White Plains Skatepark are closed.
  • All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, all school-based community centers, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

  • All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
  • All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.
  • Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is closed.

Saturday, Dec. 30

  • The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center, the Pisgah Recycling Center, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will close at 1 p.m.
  • All indoor pools, and all school-based community centers, are closed.

Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov.  Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

