WALDORF, Md. — In June 2022, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of possible misconduct between a former Westlake High School volunteer track coach and a former student.

Upon receiving the notification, detectives immediately contacted school authorities and began an investigation.

The coach was identified as Jason Michael Roberts, 32, of North Carolina.

The case was presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and on August 26, 2022, a Charles County Grand Jury indicted Roberts with sexual abuse of a minor.

A criminal summons was issued.

The Charles County Public Schools reported Roberts was a volunteer coach at Westlake from the 2017-2018 school year to June 2022.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Detective J. Smith at 301-609-6479.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.

