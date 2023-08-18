Charles County Hosts 13th Annual Youth Triathlon

Credit: Charles County Government

WALDORF, Md. – On Saturday, August 5, 2023, Charles County hosted their 13th Annual Youth Triathlon at St. Charles High School. Roughly 125 athletes ranging from 2 to 16 competed in the event. Yes, two years old!

The event consisted of your typical triathlon, which is a race combining swimming, biking, and running. A triathlon is the ultimate test of one’s overall fitness.

Credit: Charles County Government

The lengths of each event varied depending on the age group. Ages 6 and under had to swim 25 yards, bike .50 mile, and run .25 mile. Ages 7-8 had to swim 50 yards, bike 1 mile, and run .25 mile. Ages 9-10 had to swim 50 yards, bike 1 mile, and run .50 mile. Ages 11-12 had to swim 100 yards, bike 2 miles, and run .75 mile. Ages 13-14 had to swim 200 yards, bike 4 miles, and run 1 mile, same for ages 15-17.

Credit: Charles County Government

“The Youth Triathlon is an amazing event held annually for the youth in our community to participate in a triathlon and showcase their athleticism,” Austin Flowers, the Sports Program Supervisor for the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism told The BayNet. “The youth triathlon has grown in popularity every year and we are anticipating upwards of 200 participants for next year’s event.”

Next year’s event will return to St. Charles High School on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Individuals looking to volunteer and local organizations looking to contribute as a community partner can contact Austin Flowers at FlowersA@CharlesCountyMD.gov for more information.

Race results for this year’s event can be found here.

Credit: Charles County Government

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com