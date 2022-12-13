Photos by Lindsey Pommerenck.

LA PLATA, Md. – Since 2012, the Charles County Fairgrounds has hosted its annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market to an increasing number of dedicated attendees each year.

Modeled after German markets held during the holiday season, Kris Kringle boasts countless amounts of local vendors who exclusively sell handmade items, beautiful light displays, copious amounts of holiday food vendors, children-oriented activities, live music, and many more festive happenings.

This year’s market took place from Friday, December 9th through Sunday, December 11th.

Photos by Lindsey Pommerenck.

While the market is offered during the day on both Saturday and Sunday, it is this writer’s opinion that the true magic of this event best illuminates at night, specifically on Friday, the market’s first night out on the town.

Local attendee Bethany Haney has been attending the market since 2015 with her family and shares, “I always love getting to see the Christmas lights all lit up at night. The market has really grown over the years and has become massive. It’s a great place to buy Christmas gifts. They have something for everyone.”

This past Friday night, Santa Claus arrived by fire truck at 5 p.m.

Photos by Lindsey Pommerenck.

He was promptly greeted by a slew of energetic children and nostalgic adults who wanted high fives, handshakes, and even selfies.

This particular Santa Claus was sure to give each fan the acknowledgment that they deserved. Watching his warmly genuine exchanges with everyone ignited the Christmas spirit within all who witnessed it.

Shortly after his arrival, Santa made his way down a pathway to the main vendor building where he held a tree-lighting ceremony for a group of jolly attendees. He held a brief countdown with the children before alighting the Christmas tree to delightfully festive results. After he was done with his important work there, he made his way down to a building where he welcomed children in to share their Christmas wishes with him.

The Market had a beautiful fireworks display on Saturday night, along with performances by various local musicians and school choruses. There were also carolers composed of local middle school students who shared Christmas joy everywhere they went.

Photos by Lindsey Pommerenck.

Booths hosted by various nonprofits in the area offered yearly favorites such as the Boy Scouts’ s’mores bar, with all proceeds going to benefit their respective organizations. To cap the festivities off, a Christmas cookie contest open to all market attendees was held on Saturday.

The price of admission to enter the market was $5.00 for everyone 10 years and older this year and all proceeds went directly to The Southern Maryland Food Bank, Charles Co. Association of Emergency Medical Services and the Charles Co. Volunteer Firemen’s Association, and the Kris Kringle Christmas Market Committee.

For more information on this year’s market and the Kris Kringle Christmas Market in general, please visit their website here and their Facebook page here.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com