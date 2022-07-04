Photo Credit: Major League Fishing

MARBURY, Md. – On June 23rd through 25th, bass fishermen from all over the country arrived at Marbury, Maryland, to compete in the first contest of the Major League Fishing(MLF) Toyota Series Northern Division Bass Fishing Competition, organized by MLF and the Charles County Board of Commissioners.

For this contest, almost 400 fishermen and 200 boats took off from the Smallwood State Park Marina into the Potomac to see who could catch the biggest bass.

The contest was three days long, boats left the arena at 6:30 AM every day and returned by 2:30 PM for the weigh-in.

The competitors were separated into two groups, the pro anglers, and the strike king co-anglers. Cash prizes were awarded to the top 45 anglers in each category, the first place winners would of course receive trophies as well.

Photo Credit: Major League Fishing

Angler’s faced challenges such as the weather, the heat, time constraints, and others in their quest to catch the big one. The anglers were also limited to only five fish, meaning that they try to catch the heaviest five that they can.

After three competitive days, the winners were finally crowned.

Harry Linsinbigler IV of Dover, Florida won his first angler’s competition with a final weight range of 53-13 lbs. across 15 fish for the pro anglers group.

Photo Credit: Major League Fishing

For the strike king co-anglers group, Carter Wijangco of Naperville, Illinois took home the win with a weight range of 41-07 lbs. across 15 fish. This was Wijangco’s first win as well.

The second competition for the Toyota Series Northern Division will take place on August 9-11 in the town of Plattsburgh, New York in Lake Champlain.

