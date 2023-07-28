Jose Eugenio Escobar-Argueta

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, a Charles County jury convicted Jose Eugenio Escobar-Argueta, 34 of Waldorf, of Sexual Solicitation of a Minor, Second-Degree Assault, Fourth-Degree Sexual Offense, and Fourth-Degree Attempted Sexual Offense.

On January 30, 2022, an officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3400 block of Fordington Place in Waldorf and met with the 8-year-old victim. The victim reported that she was sexually touched by Escobar-Argueta in the early morning hours prior to the officer’s arrival.

An investigation revealed that Escobar-Argueta was a family friend who was present at the victim’s residence for a party. While the victim was asleep in a bedroom, Escobar-Argueta asked her parents to use the restroom, but instead entered the bedroom.

The victim woke up and discovered Escobar-Argueta lying next to her. Escobar-Argueta began touching the victim’s chest, upper area of her body and hips over top of her clothes, as well as kissing her cheeks. Escobar-Argueta requested to kiss her lips and touch her genital area. The victim refused his requests and did not want Escobar-Argueta to touch her.

The victim tried to leave the bedroom but was unable because Escobar-Argueta locked the door prior to entering the bed. The victim’s mother was able to break into the room. Escobar-Argueta was then brought out of the room.

A sentencing date has been set for September 21, 2023. He faces 12 years in prison.