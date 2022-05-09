WALDORF, Md. — Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is remembering Keith Hettel, a longtime CCPS educator who retired in 2016 as the assistant superintendent of supporting services. Mr. Hettel passed away earlier this week on Tuesday, May 3.

The CCPS maintenance and operations departments are honoring Hettel through a visual memorial located outside of the maintenance bay on Radio Station Road in La Plata, across from the CCPS Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Hettel retired from CCPS in 2016 after a 41-year career working with students, staff and families in Charles County. Hettel spent his entire education career with CCPS.

He was well known in the community for his friendly personality and kind demeanor, but also for his support of all students and staff. When he retired in June 2016, Hettel was serving on former Superintendent Kimberly Hill’s executive leadership team as the assistant superintendent of supporting services.

During his career with CCPS, Hettel served for many years in the roles of elementary school teacher and elementary school principal.

When asked about his retirement in June 2016, Hettel shared the following career reflections.

“I have had many varied experiences throughout my years with Charles County Public Schools. My major objectives have always been to further the learning of students and support the staffs I have worked with so they did not have obstacles in their way to prevent them from doing their job. I want to thank everyone for all of their support through the years. It has been a great ride,” Hettel said.

For most of his career, Hettel oversaw the operations of the CCPS office of human resources as an executive director and then as the assistant superintendent of human resources on former Superintendent James E. Richmond’s executive leadership team.

When Hill was appointed as superintendent in 2013, she sought Hettel’s expertise in another area of focus – supporting services.

For the last three years of his career with CCPS, Hettel managed the maintenance and operations of all school system facilities, oversaw the construction of new schools and building renovations, and managed the transportation department.

CCPS thanks Mr. Hettel for 41 years of a commitment to the success of children and staff.