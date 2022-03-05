LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Board of Elections is seeking interested applicants who are willing to serve as election judges for the 2022 Election. Election judges are paid positions, and they are responsible for administering voting procedures in their precinct and ensuring a fair and accessible election for all eligible voters.

To be an election judge, you must be:

U.S. citizen

16 years old or older*

A registered voter in the State of Maryland

Physically and mentally able to work at least a 15-hour day

Willing to work outside your home precinct

Able to sit and/or stand for an extended period

Can speak, read, and write English

* If you are 16 years old, you can serve if you demonstrate, to the satisfaction of the County Board of Elections, that you meet the requirements for an election judge and at least one parent or guardian gives permission.

No experience is required. Training is provided. If interested, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/board-of-elections or email Sharonda Munson at Sharonda.munson@maryland.gov or call 301-396-8873.