Charles County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Seven New Correctional Officers

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – On August 23, 2023, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office swore in seven new Correctional Officers with an official Swearing-in Ceremony.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court Lisa Yates administered the Oath of Office.

Congratulations to Ward Grove, Rozan Gillis, Ronald Heath, Danny Blankenship, Andron Ford, Tamori Thompson, and Taylor Williams!

“Thank you to these outstanding men and women for your dedication and commitment to serving in one of the toughest, yet most rewarding beats in law enforcement,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in their Facebook post highlighting the graduates.

