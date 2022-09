WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:

-Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School

-Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School

-Piney Church Road at St. Charles High School

-Oliver’s Shop Road at T.C. Martin Elementary/St. Mary’s Bryantown

-Ironsides Road at Mt. Hope Elementary School

-Rock Point Road at Piccowaxen Middle School